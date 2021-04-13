Level up your gaming experience with vivo Y20s [G]

​

Games provoke various sensations in every stage. During the challenges, players participate with full of excitement and energy. Then marvelous feels would arise when they achieve victory.

Yet in the virtual arena, the electronic device would also have a large impact on the gaming experience. Thus, players expect them to match their abilities for a great sensation in both competing and winning.

Focusing on helping the users take part in different games through an affordable device, global technology company vivo launches the vivo Y20s [G]. This new smartphone is available for pre-order for only P9,999 from April 10-15, 2021.

Aside from being able to go through the notable gaming features firsthand, pre-ordering the vivo Y20s [G] also comes with free True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones worth P2,499, which can accompany the users with a good audio experience during the game.

Among the gaming necessities added in vivo Y20s [G], the most advantageous is the inclusion of the MediaTekHelio G80 octa-core gaming processor. It is an ideal feature for mobile gamers since it ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay.

Moreover, the MediaTekHelio G80 improves several types of gaming by creating a highly responsive user experience, fast artificial intelligence performance, great accuracy in engine positioning, and boosted connectivity for an increased speed response between the smartphone and cell tower.

Users can also have a better game in vivo Y20s [G] with the assistance of Multi-Turbo 3.0. Remarkably, this feature can foresee the system abnormalities caused by third-party applications and solve these problems even before they take place.

Since there is an obvious anticipation of active gaming in this new smartphone, vivo prepared it with HyperEngine Game Technology. It is responsible for accelerating the game load times and fixing latency issues by managing multiple networks.

Additionally, vivo already expected the installations of various gaming programs. Hence, gamers may not find this an issue in vivo Y20s [G]. The smartphone has a capacity of 6GB and 128 GB RAM + ROM to accommodate several digital needs of a gamer.

Speed improvements and generous storage of mobile phones are not the only features that matter in mobile games. The players also look forward to having a prolonged gaming time with good visual quality. Hence, vivo Y20s [G] contains a battery of 5000mAh and 18W fast charging features for an extensive playing time. Also made with a 6.51-inch HD+ display, this smartphone can show an excellent view of the game.

Developed with the gamers in mind, the vivo Y20s [G] can thus provide an efficient virtual involvement in the game. Its distinctive features allow the users to constantly sense the thrill from the start of the game, during the challenges, until the finish line.

To have that optimum gaming experience, along with the free TWS earphones, pre-order vivo Y20s [G] from April 10-15, 2021 in vivo stores and kiosks nationwide.

